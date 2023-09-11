DOB Land Sale Analysis: Gordondale, Kaybob and Mannville Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Sept. 6 Sale

At Alberta’s Sept. 6 land sale, the province sold 13,512.08 hectares of P&NG leases and licenscs bringing in $6.95 million. In addition, 960 hectares of oilsands leases sold for about $61,000. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $343.12 million.

