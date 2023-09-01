Provinces Pushing Federal Government To Move Strategic Infrastructure Development Forward

Provincial and territorial governments want the federal government to fix the project approval process for resource projects and help speed construction of the strategic infrastructure needed to efficiently develop and move Canada’s wealth of resources to global markets, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at the Canadian Energy Executive Association annual business forum in Banff last week.

