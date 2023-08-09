Top Operators See Cash Windfall In 2022

Canada’s publicly traded oil and gas operators reported major increases in revenues, operating cash flows, and free cash flows in 2022 as global supply concerns drove commodity prices skyward.

However, operators remained focused on capital discipline in 2022, limiting investment in M&A and on growth projects while instead returning free cash flow to investors through buybacks and dividends.

The 69 active publicly traded oil and gas companies reported a 51 per cent increase in revenues net of royalties in 2022, with total sales revenues eclipsing $300 billion. Net income climbed from $33.2 billion to $60.2 billion, an 81 per cent upturn.

