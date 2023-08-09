NuVista Output Up In Q2 Despite Wildfires; Expands Natgas Diversification Strategy

NuVista Energy Ltd. produced an average of 71,029 boe/d in the quarter, in line with guidance of 71,000 boe/d following the impact of the wildfires in the Grande Prairie region of Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more