Clearwater’s Western Extent Is Being Tested At Cherhill By Crescent Point

On March 9, 2022, a large land block was posted in the Cherhill area northwest of Edmonton, which included P&NG rights from surface to base of the Wabamun. A total of 63,616 ha of land was posted but only 43,456 hectares sold to brokers for $6.47 million, with the remaining lands receiving no bids. There had been no drilling activity in the area from 2018-2022, which made this landsale highly speculative for the primary zone of interest. The offsetting producers included the Ellerslie, Mannville CBM, Nordegg, Banff and Wabamun (see map above). After a detailed geological and engineering review, some of these formations still appeared to be prospective, especially when factoring new drilling and completion technologies. Click here to view the insight and horizons — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Ellerslie Potential: Ellerslie gas is present at the tops of the fluvial channels and production has been primarily from vertical wells which have delivered cumulative production between 0.1-0.96 bcf/well and can be easily identified on logs by the Neutron-Density crossover. A map of the Ellerslie Sand Isopach (<75 API) is available as a horizon in the gDC Cloud insight, which highlights a fluvial channel running NNW-SSE that has greater than 10 metres of sand on the eastern portion of the landsale parcels. Surprisingly, the eastern part of the posting had no bids, which quickly eliminated the Ellerslie as the primary target.

Nordegg Potential: Nordegg in this area is a calcareous chert to cherty limestone, deposited in a fluvial system. The majority of the Nordegg production is on the flank of the carbonate bank. The St. Anne Nordegg pool is located just off the carbonate ramp and contains 5-10 metres of isopach thickness and has a cumulative production of 1,492 Mbbls of oil. Where available, the Nordegg strip logs show staining and fluorescence over the Nordegg interval. The Nordegg does appear to be prospective over the landsale area but there is a high risk of water production. The horizon labeled “3. Nordegg Isopach” shows the thickness over the area of interest (geoXPLORER newsletter Q1 2022).

Banff Potential: Upper Banff carbonate production exists where the Banff isopach thickens and the zone is dolomitized. Based on the “4. Joli Fou – Banff Isopach 3rd Order Residual” horizon, there appears to be an isopach thick that cuts through the middle of the landsale block and it sets up some stratigraphic traps, analogous to the Banff pools that are productive to the south (geoXPLORER newsletter Q1 2022).

Wabamun Potential: The Wabamun is located on a structural high over the landsale area, and pools on the eastern edge of this high (Majeau, Alexander, Cardiff, Riviere) produce oil from dolomitized intervals. This structural high can be seen on the “5. Wabamun Residual 2nd Order Structure” horizon layer However, it appears that the higher porosity dolomitized intervals over the landsale area are wet. (geoXPLORER newsletter Q1 2022). The 2-24-056-5W5 well, on the flank of the residual high, has a DST that recovered 27.4 m oil and 622 m oil cut salt water.

Clearwater Potential: In February, the conundrum of why the lands were posted in the first place was solved by Crescent Point’s licensing of two vertical stratigraphic wells. Crescent Point has drilled two exploration wells on the landsale parcels, 10-06-057-05W5 and 08-32-057-06W5, targeting the Mannville, Clearwater lateral equivalent. The Clearwater play is being developed with open hole multi-leg laterals and has been a hot play over the last few years and consistently falls in the top formations being drilled across Alberta. The Clearwater Marten A shoreline sequence has greater than 15 metres of gross sand in the Cherhill area (see “2. Clearwater Sand Mtn A and 2.1 Clearwater Isopach Mtn A” horizons). The closest Clearwater development nearby is at Jarvie, which is 60 km northeast of Cherhill. There are several indications that hydrocarbons are present nearby: oil rec. in DST from the 102/08-32-057-06W5/00 well, oil shows on strip log in the 100/08-27-056-05W5/00 well, gas production from 103/16-26-059-05W5/00, and 5-15% oil saturation (So) in the 103/16-26-059-05W5/00 core (geoXPLORER newsletter Q1 2023).

Since the Crescent Point exploration wells are stratigraphic wells, core will likely be or has been cut to evaluate the reservoir quality. Core data will be used to characterize the reservoir properties such as porosity, permeability and fluid viscosity to determine the best development methodology. These two exploration wells are confidential until February 2024 but will be ones to watch.

