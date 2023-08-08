Petro Management's 2023/2024 Training Calendar (Calgary)
Petro Management believes that sharpening personal skills is the key for career advancement by offering an excellent set of online courses with focus on the practical aspects and case studies.Training courses are available online and in person.
Petro Management's 2023-2024 Course Calendar
Review of Well Injection Tests
Nov 27-28, 2023 & Jan 8-9, 2024
Performance Evaluation of Refraced Wells
Sept 14, 2023 & Jan 11, 2024
Waterflood Management
2022 Sept 5-7, Jan 22-24, 2024
Reservoir Management; uncertainties/risks
Dec 4-6, 2023, Feb. 5-7, 2024
Basic Well Test Analysis
Sept 11-13, 2023 & Feb. 19-21, 2024
Advanced Well Test Analysis
Sept. 18-20, 2023 & Feb. 26-28, 2024
Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers
Sept. 25-27, 2023 & March 11-13, 2024
Exploitation of Tight & Unconventional Reservoirs
Oct. 2-5, 2023 & March 25-18, 2024
Applications of Mini Frac –DFIT
Oct 11, 2023 & March 14, 2024
Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering
Oct 16-20, 2023 & April 8-12, 2024
Performance Evaluation of Hz wells
Nov 13-16, 2023 & May 6-9, 2024
For more information, please visit www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng at 403-616-8330.
