Petro Management's 2023/2024 Training Calendar (Calgary)

Petro Management believes that sharpening personal skills is the key for career advancement by offering an excellent set of online courses with focus on the practical aspects and case studies.Training courses are available online and in person. 

Petro Management's 2023-2024 Course Calendar

Review of Well Injection Tests

Nov 27-28, 2023 & Jan 8-9, 2024

Performance Evaluation of Refraced Wells

Sept 14, 2023 & Jan 11, 2024

Waterflood Management

 2022 Sept 5-7, Jan 22-24, 2024

Reservoir Management; uncertainties/risks

Dec 4-6, 2023, Feb. 5-7, 2024

Basic Well Test Analysis

Sept 11-13, 2023 & Feb. 19-21, 2024

Advanced Well Test Analysis 

Sept. 18-20, 2023 & Feb. 26-28, 2024

Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers 

Sept. 25-27, 2023 & March 11-13, 2024

Exploitation of Tight & Unconventional Reservoirs

Oct. 2-5, 2023 & March 25-18, 2024

Applications of Mini Frac –DFIT

Oct 11, 2023 & March 14, 2024

Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering

Oct 16-20, 2023 & April 8-12, 2024

Performance Evaluation of Hz wells

Nov 13-16, 2023 & May 6-9, 2024

For more information, please visit  www.petromgt.com  or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng at 403-616-8330.

