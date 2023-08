ExxonMobil Shines A Light On U.S. Lithium Hopes

While still in the early exploration phase, U.S. lithium production from brine could become a significant source of domestic supply, said Exxon Mobil Corporation chief executive officer Darren Woods during the company’s second quarter conference call, calling it an area ExxonMobil is “actively exploring.”

