Despite Cedar FID Delay, Pembina Says ‘Great Progress’ Being Made

Although Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced a deferral on a final investment decision (FID) on the Cedar NLG project to the fourth quarter, the partnership with the Haisla Nation continues to advance pre-FID work.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more