CEO Interview: Directed Research Is Key To The Value Of Saskatchewan’s PTRC

The Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) specializes in directed research to increase economic activities, create jobs and positively impact energy companies, says president and chief executive officer Ranjith Narayanasamy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more