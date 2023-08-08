AKITA Net Income Increases

AKITA Drilling Ltd.’s net income increased to $6.18 million in the second quarter of 2023 from a loss of $4.25 million during the same period of 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more