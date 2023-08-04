Wildfires Took Toll On Pembina’s Q2 Volumes, Second Half Outlook Positive

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s total Q2 volumes of 3.187 million boe/d fell by approximately five per cent over the same period in the prior year with the impacts of the western Canadian wildfires playing a prominent role in the decrease.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.