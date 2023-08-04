Perpetual Plans To Participate In East Edson Drilling Program

During the second half of 2023, Perpetual Energy Inc. is planning to participate at its 50 per cent working interest in an East Edson drilling program to drill, complete, equip and tie-in an additional four to six (2.0 to 2.8 net) horizontal wells to fill the West Wolf gas plant in order to optimize production and operating costs, meet transportation commitments and maximize natural gas and NGL sales through next winter.
