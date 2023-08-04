CNRL Says Thermal In Situ Production Growth Going According To Plan

As a result of strong execution on its thermal in situ growth plan, Canadian Natural Resources Limited expects Q3 average thermal production to be 280,000 bbl/d, which represents growth of approximately 30,000 bbl/d from Q4/22 levels.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more