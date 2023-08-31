SMRs Have Potential To Decarbonize Upstream Oilsands Development, Says MEG’s Evans

Alberta’s oilsands operators made significant progress lowering emission intensity in the last decade but reaching their net zero targets by 2050 is going to require decarbonization of upstream operations, MEG Energy Corp. president and chief executive officer Derek Evans said at the Canadian Energy Executive Association’s annual business forum in Banff.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more