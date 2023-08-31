Record Royalty Production For Source Rock In Q2

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. posted a quarterly record in royalty production of 206 boe/d in the second quarter of 2023. This production represents a 23 per cent increase over the same period one year earlier.

