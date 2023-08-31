Province Reduces Non-Renewable Resource Revenue Projection

The Alberta government’s non-renewable resource revenue (NRR) for fiscal 2023-24 is now expected to be $17.67 billion, a decrease of $694 million from the Budget 2023 projection of $18.36 billion, the province said in its first quarter fiscal update this morning.

