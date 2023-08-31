Helium Evolution Provides Update From NAH’s Fifth Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated says it has been notified that the fifth farmout well at 6-13-5-7W3 (Test Well Area #2), on farmout lands within the McCord block in Saskatchewan, will be abandoned after reaching total depth.

