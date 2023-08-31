Deadline Today For Sustainability In Energy Micro-Credential Program

Spots are quickly filling up for the next cohort of learners in a program to help Canadian energy employees integrate sustainability and ESG best practices into the daily workplace.

Prospective students have until Thursday, August 31, to apply for the Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential. The next intake of students begins on September 5, and new students have until March 31, 2024 to complete the program. Up to 300 students will be accepted.

Bemal Mehta, who oversees the program and is Managing Director, Energy Intelligence, at geoLOGIC systems ltd., said it is not too late to help train future leaders in the oil and gas industry. Co-op students, interns or new hires looking to advance their careers are ideal candidates, said Mehta.

“Students will get a balanced and accurate understanding of the reality of the oil and gas industry,” said Mehta.

To date more than 550 professionals from Newfoundland to Victoria, and from a wide demographic, mostly from the oil and gas industry in Alberta, are enrolled in the program. Mehta said the students range from those who have been in the industry for many years to those just starting out who want broader context around ESG and sustainability. Students include engineers, geologists, sustainability professionals, legal/finance/consulting advisors, sales professionals, and field workers.

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is a highly flexible, interactive, professional development program designed to complement existing energy industry qualifications. The curriculum includes industry-specific case studies. The program launched on April 1, 2023. Over 500 students are expected to graduate in March 2024.

In the 12-course on-line program, students will hear from industry leaders and experts including JP Gladu, former president and CEO of the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business and current Director at Suncor, Pat Carlson, CEO of Kiwetinohk Energy, and Lisa Baiton, president and CEO of CAPP.

The curriculum includes industry-specific case studies showing best practices in integrating sustainability and ESG into corporate activities, interviews with experts on current and future challenges, and in-depth spotlights for specific occupations showing how sustainability goals and ESG strategies could affect their responsibilities.

“It’s not too late to enroll the young professionals or new hires at your company to help them understand the future of our industry,” said Mehta.

This program helps prepare employees to integrate corporate sustainability goals and ESG risk management strategies into their day-to-day responsibilities and workflows.

The program is delivered by geoLOGIC in partnership with Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC). The program is free of charge to participants and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

Apply here: Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential

If you have questions or need more information, contact learning@energysustainability.ca