MakeSens Makes Sense: UCalgary Start-up’s Better Battery Anodes Can Benefit Energy Sector

MakeSens Inc. is processing silicon anode materials to increase battery storage capacity by 30 per cent (compared to traditional graphite), while also improving capacity and stability compared to competitors producing their own silicon-based materials, says Chaneel Park, co-founder and chief executive officer.

