With TMX Line Fill In View, CNRL Expects Strong Canadian Crude Market Conditions

Canadian Natural Resources Limited says the outlook for western Canadian crude producers remains “constructive” and is set up well going into 2024 as the Trans Mountain expansion project is expected to call for line fill in the coming months.

