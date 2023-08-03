Murphy Unloads Placid Montney, Non-Core Duvernay Assets

A subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation signed a purchase and sale agreement to divest a non-core portion of its operated Kaybob Duvernay assets and all of its non-operated Placid Montney assets to a private company.

