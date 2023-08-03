Miawpukek Horizon Joins EverWind Fuels To Advance Atlantic Canadian Green Energy Hub

Newfoundland-based Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services and EverWind Fuels have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of a green fuel transshipment corridor between EverWind's clean hydrogen and ammonia project proposed for the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador and its Point Tupper transshipment facility in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

