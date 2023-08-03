Kelt Shifts Station 2 Gas Sales Exposure To Chicago Hub As It Expects ‘Active’ Pipeline Maintenance

In anticipation of an active industry pipeline maintenance season in British Columbia, Kelt Exploration Ltd. has shifted its Station 2 gas sales exposure this summer to the ACE Chicago gas hub.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more