Europe Brings Vermilion Energy’s International Operations Up 30 Per Cent Despite Australia’s Wandoo Shut-In

Vermilion Energy Inc. saw its international operations output rise by 30 per cent in the second quarter, thanks to robust activity and good prices in Europe and despite the shutdown of its Wandoo platform in Australia taking longer than expected.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more