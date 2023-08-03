Alberta Pausing Approval Of New Renewable Generation Project For 6 Months

Starting Aug. 3, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will pause approvals of new renewable electricity generation projects over one megawatt until Feb. 29, 2024, and review policies and procedures for the development of renewable electricity generation.

