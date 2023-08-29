Oil Sands: Resilience In Energy Transition

The realities of achieving net zero by 2050 goals are now settling across all industries in Canada.

The pace of energy transition has been top of mind for the upstream industry, particularly since emerging from the depths of the pandemic. The resilience of the oil sands, in which production is set to exceed 3.5 million barrels per day by the late 2020’s, still boasts a robust pipeline of low-breakeven expansions.

As Pathways Alliance states, “there is no single path to net zero,” technological innovations coupled with upstream decarbonization strategies, and the critical role of CCS are paramount to sustaining emissions reduction.

So how will this be done? Who are the leaders in bringing these goals to fruition? In an industry that increasingly defies critics, the fact remains that production of oil will continue to exist, but with new twists: advancing existing and emerging technologies, such as direct air capture and switching to lower carbon fuels such as clean hydrogen and electricity to power oil sands operations.

The Oil Sands Conference & Trade Show has been the premier source of gathering oil sands industry professionals together since 1985. Held on September 13 & 14 in Fort McMurray at Suncor Community Leisure Centre, the ever-changing landscape of technology, strategy and players meet to collaborate on the challenges facing Alberta’s energy sector. With over three-quarters of Alberta’s people employed in the energy sector, the event is an important opportunity to bring together thousands of professionals in the service and operations fields.

As CCS is critical to Canada’s oil sands, representing a key near-term pathway for radically decarbonizing upstream operations, the Canadian Heavy Oil Association has put together a Conference session titled Oil Sands and Carbon Capture and Sequestration: Getting it Right. Focusing on the success and failures of delivering on the technical aspects of CCS projects, leaders in the field will speak to project design at the surface, in terms of integrated capture technologies, and the subsurface, in terms of project injectivity, capacity and operations.

Another factor to be explored during conference sessions is the role of AI. The next stage in the digital journey is upon us, Generative AI and large language models are available to support oil sands that will performance previously thought not possible. But what about human workforce? As the sector moves to automation, AI, robotics, digital twinning, data analytics and other exciting technologies, the nature of the workforce changes too. During another session, experts will explore how to leverage human talents and remove repetitive tasks that can be done by machine.

Other trending topics at the event Nuclear – Is it the Oil Sands Emissions Reduction Magic Bullet? Small Modular Reactors are a clean energy option for heavy industries including oil sands operations; but they are not without barriers. This panel will conduct a deep dive into the world of nuclear and the technology of small modular reactors and how we might see nuclear in Alberta sooner than we think.

The technologies, products and services provided to the industry for operations are paramount to reaching not just production goals, but are the infinite nucleus to how to achieve a pathway to net zero.

The Oil Sands Trade Show provides the opportunity to see these technologies in person, displaying and demonstrating the latest inventions and applications. Notable brands and start-up companies are showcased and is a sizeable opportunity for buyers and procurement professionals to source new products and discover new trends. A free pass to the Trade Show is available for professionals working in the industry (with promo code DOB2023) at oilsandstradeshow.com.

For a complete list of conference topics and trade show exhibitor list, visit oilsandstradeshow.com.