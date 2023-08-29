Investors Returning To Oil And Gas As Views Shift On Long-Term Viability: CEEA Panel

The war in Ukraine and energy supply challenges it created has large institutional investors shifting capital back to oil and gas companies as they recognize hydrocarbons will be part of the energy mix long into the future, industry leaders told the Canadian Energy Executives Association’s (CEEA) annual business forum in Banff last week.

