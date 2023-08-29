Alberta Government Acting Across Ministries To Speed Energy Development Approval Process

The Alberta government has launched a multi-department effort to both protect the environment and speed up the energy development process in the province, Premier Danielle Smith said at the Canadian Energy Executive Association’s (CEEA) annual business conference in Banff.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more