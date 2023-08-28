Pipestone And Strathcona Provide Update On Proposed Arrangement

Pipestone Energy Corp. and Strathcona Resources Ltd. have obtained an interim order of the Court of King’s Bench on Aug. 25, and Pipestone has filed a management information circular dated Aug. 25, as well as related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the proposed arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

