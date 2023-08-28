Gordon MacDonald, Oilpatch Veteran, Passes Away

The family of Gordon MacDonald — entrepreneur, oilman and breeder of champion quarter horses — announce his passing, after a valiant battle with cancer, at age 86, in Calgary, Alta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more