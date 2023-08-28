Enterprise Group Announces Renewal Of NCIB

Enterprise Group, Inc. announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the company on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

