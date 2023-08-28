DOB Land Sale Analysis: Sinclair, Wapiti And Chambers Parcels Highlight Alberta’s August 23 Sale

In the August 23 land sale, the province sold 20,860.26 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $10.73 million. There were no oilsands parcels on this date. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $336.11 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more