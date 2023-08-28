AER Sets Industry-Wide Closure Spend Requirement For 2024

The Alberta Energy Regulator today announced the industry-wide closure spend requirement for 2024 will remain at $700 million, mirroring the 2023 requirement.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more