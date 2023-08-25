Lycos Energy Boosts Capex

Lycos Energy Inc. is increasing its 2023 acquisition expenditures to $59.0 million and its 2023 exploration, development and other capital expenditures to $47.0 million from $50.0 million and $37.0 million, respectively.

