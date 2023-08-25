Expander Energy Joint Venture To Construct Biomass Gasifier For Renewable Diesel, Jet Fuel

Calgary-based Expander Energy Inc.’s Bio-Synthetic Diesel project at Carseland, Alberta will be the first project for a new Penticton-based clean technology company as Expander commercializes its biomass gasifier technology,

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more