Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Down 10

The U.S. rig count is down 10 from last week to 632 with oil rigs down eight to 512, gas rigs down two to 115 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at five.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more