AUC Will Continue To Process Applications Up To The Approval Stage For New Projects: Minister

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will continue to process applications up to the approval stage for new projects that produce renewable electricity, an Alberta government minister said.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more