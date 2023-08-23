The Canada Clean Hydrogen Series, Part 3 – Atlantic Canada’s Export Drive

Atlantic Canada is off to a fast start in the global clean hydrogen race, with a plethora of small and large-scale projects proposed for the region — especially wind-based export projects in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland & Labrador (NL), with projects in Nova Scotia presently leading the pack.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.