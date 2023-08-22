Sparky Activity Still Ignites Interest: Leading Operators And Top Producing Wells Across Eastern Alberta And Western Saskatchewan

The Lower Cretaceous Sparky formation continues to deliver consistent and economic rates in the Lloydminster, Wainwright and Provost areas of eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan (see map above).

Click here to view this data in an advanced geospatial platform — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

The top 10 Sparky operators by well count since January 2021 are: Surge Energy Inc. (96), West Lake Energy Corp. (19), Battle River Energy Ltd. (17), Baytex Energy Ltd. (16), Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (14), Gear Energy Ltd. (13), Astara Energy Corp. (9), Ghost River Resources Inc. (9), Rife Resources Ltd. (8), and Cenovus Energy Inc. (7).

Cenovus had the top performing well at 530 bbls/d, located in the Rush Lake area at 107/04-04-048-21W3/00 (on production 02/22/2022). The next top three performing wells (all rates in average calendar day) were: Baytex Lloyd 102/03-15-049-01W4/08 (220 bbls/d), followed closely by Battle River Provost 103/13-21-036-03W4/00 (219 bbls/d) and West Lake Provost 107/11-07-040-02W4/02 (202 bbls/d).

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.