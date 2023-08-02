Pine Cliff Defers Drilling Well, Tightens Production Range

With the recent volatility in commodity pricing and positive performance of the Pekisko wells drilled in 2023 to date, Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has elected to defer the drilling of its remaining budgeted one gross (0.7 net) NTU Pekisko oil well until 2024 and replace a portion of this expenditure with recompletion work in the Twining area.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.