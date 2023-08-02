Paramount Lowers Production Guidance

Paramount Resources Ltd.'s operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob Regions were significantly interrupted by wildfires in the second quarter that necessitated the temporary shut-in of a number of fields and facilities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more