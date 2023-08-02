IPC Says Blackrod’s Scope, Schedule And Budget Remain On Track

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) achieved a major milestone in the second quarter by signing the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the central processing facility of the Blackrod Phase 1 project.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more