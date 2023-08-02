CICE Financing B.C.’s Commercially Minded Clean Energy Innovators

Since its creation in October 2021, the B.C. Centre for Innovation & Clean Energy (CICE) has established its priorities by funding over 20 startup projects in battery and energy storage, carbon management, low carbon fuels, and low carbon hydrogen.

