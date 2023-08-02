CER To Hold Hearing On TMX Tolls

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) will establish a hearing process to consider broader issues that arise from the Trans Mountain Corporation tolls application, following which the Commission expects to issue a decision that may update interim tolls (final interim tolls decision).

