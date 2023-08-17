U.S. Awards $34 Million To Advance Clean Hydrogen

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded nearly $34 million to 19 industry- and university-led research projects that will advance cutting-edge technology solutions to make clean hydrogen a more available and affordable fuel for electricity generation, industrial decarbonization, and transportation.

