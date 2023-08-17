Finding M&A Targets In Permian Becoming Difficult: Diamondback Energy

A rush of dealmaking in the Permian basin in the last year-and-a-half has resulted in private operators cashing in and while the acquirers consolidated assets, it makes further acquisitions a challenge, Diamondback Energy, Inc. chief executive officer Travis Stice said at the company’s second quarter 2023 conference call.
