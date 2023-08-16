Notice: Proceeding 1D 434, AlphaBow Energy Ltd. Reasonable Care and Measure Order, Suspension Order

This notice provides a summary only. For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be held to consider:

The regulatory appeals of the AER’s decisions to issue a Reasonable Care and Measure Order and a Suspension Order to AlphaBow Energy Ltd. The hearing will be scheduled after requests to participate are filed.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinator, Andrew Lung.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by August 30, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Contacts:

Andrew Lung, AER Hearing Coordinator

phone: 403-297-6797 email: Hearing.Services@aer.ca

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on August 16, 2023.