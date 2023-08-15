Tenaris To Acquire A Pipe Coating Business Unit Of Mattr

Tenaris S.A. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire from Mattr 100 per cent of the shares of its subsidiary Bredero Shaw International BV, which holds Mattr’s pipe coating business, for US$166 million (including working capital), on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary price adjustments.

