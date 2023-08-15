Suncor Continuing To Evaluate TotalEnergies Deal

Following ConocoPhillips Canada exercising its pre-emptive right to purchase the 50 per cent working interest in the Surmont in situ asset, Suncor Energy Inc. says it is continuing to evaluate the transaction to acquire the remainder of TotalEnergies SE’s Canadian operations, including the remaining 31.23 per cent working interest in Fort Hills, the company said in its Q2 results.

