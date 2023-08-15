Saturn Exploiting Light Oil Inventory With One Rig Full Time In Alberta, Sask

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is currently exploiting its deep inventory of light oil development projects in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, with one rig drilling full time in each province.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more